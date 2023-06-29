New murals at St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Meridian

The student created murals "aim to uplift and inspire patients."

MERIDIAN, Idaho — St. Luke's Cancer Institute: Meridian, has nine new murals created by Owyhee High School art students. The murals are designed to "uplift and inspire patients," according to a news release. The idea came from a patient who shared it with nurse, Stewart McWilliams.

"There is a wall of nine windows that bring light into the Meridian Cancer Institute, and at one point I joked with some patients about how great it would be to have a huge mural on the exterior wall that faces the windows. It was another patient who offered the suggestion of hanging portable murals – one for each window to look out on," McWilliams said.

McWilliams then started planning with the art director at Owyhee High School, where his daughter attends school.

"These are high school students, but many of them have already had cancer affect their lives in some way – a loved one, or a person in their lives. Some of the students have captured that in the sentiment of their murals, hoping to inspire and uplift our patients who are often here for hours receiving chemotherapy infusions," McWilliams said.

