Boise man faces 15-to-life for attempted sex crimes against children

The man was arrested in June 2021 after driving to Rupert to meet a 13-year-old child for sexual intercourse. An undercover detective had posed as the child online.

BOISE, Idaho — A 45-year-old Boise man was convicted by a federal jury after a four-day trial for three attempted sex crimes against a child under the age of 16, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai attempted to transfer obscene material to a minor, attempted to produce child pornography and attempted to persuade a child to meet for sexual intercourse.

The Boise man was arrested by the Rupert Police Department in June 2021 after traveling to the area to meet a child for sexual intercourse. As part of an investigation, a detective was acting as a 13-year-old child through an online dating program, which led the man to Rupert.

Thursday's release said Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai had communicated with the undercover detective posing to be a 13-year-old. The man reportedly asked the child to "produce sexually explicit content" after asking the apparent child their age online.

He also sent the detective, who he thought was a child, obscene materials such as bestiality and "images he represented as child pornography." Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai drove to Rupert from Boise on June 23, 2021 to meet the apparent child, when he was arrested by police.

Mohammad Ali Alizadah Nawai is convicted of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a child and coercion and enticement. He was convicted on June 23 after a trial presided over by Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

The 45-year-old Boise man faces a minimum sentence of 15 years, with up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13, 2023.

"U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked the Rupert Police Department for its efforts, which led to the charges. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Robins and John Shirts," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

