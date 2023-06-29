Meridian man arrested after police find drugs, cash in vehicle

Meridian Police said Jason Wright was arrested after more than 160 grams of meth, paraphernalia and cash was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 48-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after more than 160 grams of methamphetamine, "a small amount of cocaine," drug paraphernalia and cash were found in his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Police said Jason Wright was stopped by an officer in a Honda Civic near the intersection of West Franklin Road and Northwest 13th Place for a traffic violation. Wright did not have proof of insurance and his vehicle registration was suspended.

During the traffic stop, a narcotics K9 alerted on Wright's vehicle. Officers searched the Honda and found drugs, paraphernalia and a "significant" amount of cash, Thursday's news release said.

Wright was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail. The Meridian man is facing possession of a controlled substance and trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, both felonies.

He is also facing a drug paraphernalia use or possession with intent to use charge, a misdemeanor in Idaho.

