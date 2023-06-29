x
Private plane crashes near Frank Church - River of No Return Wilderness

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt.
Credit: Valley County Sheriff's Office

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office told KTVB that a small private airplane crashed in the Frank Church- River of No Return Wilderness yesterday. 

The office said that no one was hurt, although there was some property damage. The crash happened near the Cabin Creek Airstrip.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

