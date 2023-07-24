New documents detail threatening emails sent to Caldwell City councilmembers

54-year-old Jeffery Noble faces two counts of stalking and one count of threatening state officials.

CALDWELL, Idaho — New court documents show 54-year-old Jeffery Noble from Meridian allegedly harassed and threatened five councilmembers and the mayor between 2019 and this month.

Police arrested Noble on July 19th. He faces two counts of stalking and one count of threatening state officials. That includes councilmen Chris Allgood, Bradly Doty and John McGee.

A criminal complaint accuses Noble of causing those councilmembers to fear for their lives and their families' lives. A Caldwell City spokesperson told KTVB councilmembers cannot comment until after Noble is potentially sentenced because they are possible witnesses and victims.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed on the 19th, the councilmembers said they were receiving threatening emails. KTVB heavily redacted the five-page affidavit and the emails included because of vulgar words and expletives.

Nampa Police Corporal Matthew Richardson states in the PCA that the Caldwell Police Department called his department to investigate on June 27th. The next day, Nampa PD's bomb unit responded to Caldwell City Hall about a suspicious package delivered with an envelope that read "explosives to follow."

The envelope was addressed to Councilman Doty, who is also a major with the Idaho State Police. A K-9 was brought in, but the dog did not find anything dangerous.

Police said Noble sent an email to law enforcement agencies and the military confessing to sending the package the same day it was delivered.

Other emails in the PCA show Noble calling councilmembers names, talking inappropriately about their family members and demanding they leave town.

Councilman McGee told officers he did not think much about the emails until Noble started threatening violence. In an email sent to McGee on June 25th, Noble said he "should be stoned to death" and threatened to crush his skull.

The PCA also shows Noble went to at least three city council meetings. It said the mayor at that time had to stop Noble because he would not stop talking.

Councilmembers said Noble would email for months at a time and then stop for a bit before restarting.

Through the court documents, KTVB learned Noble was not honorably discharged from the Navy. The PCA states Noble was an "organizational maintenance technician and air launched weapons technician."

Emails show Noble previously claimed he was an explosives expert with the military.

Police said Noble was on probation for exhibition of a deadly weapon and disturbing the peace at the time he was arrested for these alleged threats.

Noble was previously charged for stalking and harassing another ISP officer and his own son.

