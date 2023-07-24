High temperatures may soon impact pocketbooks at the pump

"Tremendous heat" may put travel plans in the backseat - gas price analysts say that high temps can increase tropical storm activity, resulting in inflated costs.

IDAHO, USA — Gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen, yet again, this week. However, analysts suggest that costs may soon be impacted by the hot summer temperatures.

"With tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Idaho:

The Gem State's average price for gasoline per gallon was $3.85, as of July 24. According to gas price tracker, GasBuddy, that new average is 3.4 cents less than the week prior.

GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise concluded that prices in Boise also fell 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.78 - that amounts to a 11.6-cent drop from one month ago and $1.32 cheaper than one year ago.

As of Monday, the cheapest station in Boise priced regular unleaded gas at $3.59 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99. Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state was $3.59 and the highest was $4.49 - a difference of 90 cents.

Historical gasoline prices in Boise and the national average going back ten years, according to GasBuddy data:

July 24, 2022: $5.10/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Regional:

Neighboring areas and their unleaded gasoline average prices as of July 24:

Oregon - $4.54

Washington - $4.86

Nevada - $4.17

Utah - $3.93

Montana - $3.75

Wyoming - $3.59

"For now, I don't expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end. But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer's end," De Haan said.

National:

GasBuddy data determined that the national average price of gasoline (for both unleaded gas and diesel gas) showed little variation from last week.

As of Monday, the national average for unleaded regular was $3.55, up 2.1 cents from one week ago. The value 0.4 cents less than one month ago and 78 cents less than July 24, 2022, according to GasBuddy's survey of 11 million price reports collected from over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average cost for diesel gasoline went up by 2.7 cents, bringing the average price to $3.83 per gallon.

"For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we're in today since April," De Haan said. "It's been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal."

