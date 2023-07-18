Wildfire in Gem County grows dramatically overnight

The wildfire is burning in the foothills about three miles northeast of Ola. As of Wednesday morning, it was burning eastward toward High Valley.

OLA, Idaho — A wildfire spotted Tuesday evening in northern Gem County has grown from an estimated 50 acres to an estimated 700 to 800 acres, the Idaho Department of Lands reported Wednesday morning.

The IDL also said low humidity and erratic winds overnight fanned the fire's growth, and the fire, dubbed the Goldrun Fire, is likely to grow Wednesday due to hot, dry, windy conditions. The fire is burning in grass and timber about three miles northeast of Ola, which is about an hour north of Boise. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was burning east toward High Valley Wednesday morning, and structures are threatened, the IDL said, but no evacuations have been ordered. High Valley is home to summer cabins, ranches and homes.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Goldrun Fire just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) sent fire engines and a dozer, the Forest Service sent hand crews, and the IDL sent an engine and fire crews. Helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and air tankers are working on the fire as well.

A Great Basin Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered "due to the chance that the fire will continue to grow," the IDL said in its news release. An in-briefing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Ola to transition fire management to that team, and the number of firefighters assigned to the Goldrun will increase from 80 to as many as 150.

The fire is not contained and weather could keep the fire moving. However, the IDL said area roads and containment lines created by fire crews not immediately at the fire's edge should help hold the fire in place.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide updates as they become available.

