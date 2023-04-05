Idaho National Guardsmen, Reservists show employers military life during 'Boss Lift'

More than 50 local employers got a glimpse of what guardsmen and reservists do when they're away from their civilian jobs.

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Army, Marine and Navy Reserves have a unique role in the U.S. Armed Forces. That's because most of them have two jobs: their job in the armed forces - and a civilian job outside the military.

Their outside employers got a glimpse of what Guardsmen and Reservists do when they're away from their nine-to-five during the Boss Lift at Gowen Field on Thursday.

The annual event is a chance for the Guardsmen and Reservists to thank employers for allowing the military members they employ to share their time between two careers.

"This, for most of us, is a part-time job. You know, you've heard the term one weekend a month, two weeks a year. The rest of the time we're out in the community working civilian jobs," Lt Col. Chris Borders, public affairs officer for the Idaho National Guard said. "So, this is our opportunity to thank employers for sharing the time and talent with our personnel between the two different career fields."

About 80% of Idaho National Guard Members have full-time jobs in the community. It takes collaboration to make sure someone can serve our country in the National Guard or in the Reserves, while balancing that with a job outside the military.

"It's such a great opportunity for us to open our doors up to show these folks what we do and how we do it," Lt Col. Border said. "We couldn't be successful in our missions if it weren't for the support that we get from the employers and from the rest of the community."

During the Boss Lift, employers were given a lift in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. They also got to take part in a refueling mission in a KC-135R Stratotanker, and see displays, guns and military vehicles - including a Bradley and LAV-25.

"These are all the weapons systems that we have that are currently available to us that we will employ when in training or in some sort of contingency," Marines Staff Sgt. Lopez for the 4th LAR Company C said.

More than 50 local bosses got to see what their employees do when serving as a National Guardsmen or Reservist, including Eric Lowry of Lowry Dental, who got an up-close look at some of the military vehicles.

"I actually got to go sit in the driver's seat, which is pretty cool," Lowry said. "I've always wondered how they drive and how they see - and I got to see that. It was pretty cool."

Guardsmen and Reservists in Idaho were able to submit the names of their bosses to show their appreciation toward them and allow them to see hands-on demonstrations of what the military does. Boise Fire Assistant Chief Brad Bolen was at the event. He said that Boise Fire works and collaborates with many of active military members.

"'I'm looking forward to learning more about the mission here, seeing some of what our employees for the fire department are actively doing here at the National Guard," Chief Bolen said.

Boss Lift is conducted by Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

"We're just really appreciative that these employers care enough to come out and spend the day with us, taking the time from their busy schedules to learn what it is we do, spend a day in the life of a Soldier, Sailor, Marine, Airman," Lt Col. Border said. "So, it's a pleasure to have them."

