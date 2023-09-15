Idaho kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs said this month is to honor the cultural mosaic that is Hispanic heritage.

BOISE, Idaho — Hispanic Heritage Month has officially started and kicked off this afternoon at the Idaho State Capitol Building



The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs held the event to start the month-long festivities.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and importance of the Hispanic community in the United States.

That includes Hispanic Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

To start things off Governor Brad Little gave a speech and signed a proclamation declaring September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

Both Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling also spoke about the Hispanic population in their respective cities and their heritage.

Lots of colleges and universities also made proclamations declaring this month as Hispanic Heritage Month on their campuses.

"It's important because this is the time when across the world, not just here that we're celebrating this, where it's our time to shine,” Community Resource Development Specialist for Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs J.J. Saldaña said. “It's our time to show this is what we've been doing, this is what we've done throughout the year and here are all these great people."



Saldaña said doing this every year and having the legislators and policymakers make these proclamations is important because representation matters and this helps elevate the Hispanic community.



There is a cook book that the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is coming out with during the month to highlight a different person every day. It will showcase all the great work the person does, and it will have lots of great recipes.

They are working with the Idaho State Library Commission to get the cookbook in libraries across the state.





