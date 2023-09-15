Tree falls, kills child in Elmore County

Multiple children were sleeping inside a tent by Mountain Home near an old logging road. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A tree fell on a family's tent in the early hours of Sept. 9 in Elmore County, instantly killing a child, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office (ESCO) said via Facebook.

According to a Gofundme made by the family, the tree killed 8-year-old Cadence Eastin and the family dog.

"Cadence was a truly special child. In addition to always having a cheerful, happy nature, she was known for having a perpetual and warm smile. Being raised in a Christian family, she was taught to be kind to others, made friends easily and avoided quarreling with others," the family wrote on Gofundme. "She often helped her brothers and sisters with their daily chores. And when she would visit her grandpa, she was always up early and stayed up late helping to feed animals and with other work. She loved animals and they loved her. It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives."

Cadence was also an identical twin to her sibling in London. She has seven brothers and sisters.

ESCO said the area the tree fell was an area burned during wildfires. The results of the fires left burned trees and caused them to erode over time.

The family has already raised $2,295 over their $20,000 goal for the cost of a funeral, food and mortgage payments. You can find the Gofundme here.

ESCO said they encourage everyone to be cautious of inherent dangers when camping in remote areas of the county.

