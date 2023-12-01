Federal dollars could revive Amtrak rail from Boise to Salt Lake City

Treasure Valley city leaders and stakeholders gathered Thursday to discuss how they can work together to bring Amtrak service back to the area.

BOISE, Idaho — The federal government earmarked $66 billion to improve train systems across the United States as part of the bipartisan infrastructure act.

The funding includes Amtrak passenger trains and rails; the Treasure Valley has not had a serviced Amtrak rail since 1997. The Boise Metro Chamber (BMC) hosted a discussion panel Thursday for city leaders and business stakeholders to discuss leveraging federal dollar to return Amtrak to and from Salt Lake City.

"I don't think there has been an issue in my 14 years that I've heard more agreement on than this one," BMC President Bill Connors said. "It takes cars off the road. It eases congestion. It does all those things to help the healthy conduct of commerce. That's what we're all about."

City leaders and chambers of commerce are working together from Caldwell to Mountain Home to organize an application for federal funding. The intention is to have multiple train stops throughout treasure valley cities.

"We are all on that same page working together. We have the common goal, and we're working together to get there.," Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said. "It opens up all kinds of doors. All the businesses downtown that would reap the benefit of people coming in from out of state to come visit Caldwell. Even if it's just for a few days. Come stay at our new hotel. Come check out our restaurants. Check out downtown. Then you go on the train and go home. It's a great visit, and they left their money here which is awesome."

Applications for funding are due by the middle of March, according to Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari. After an application, the federal government will pay for a study to determine what is needed to accomplish the proposed rail service. This study includes determining the demand for service, and cost of service and the cost of necessary renovations or new infrastructure.

"The idea is to get real numbers that are actionable. So, you can develop a plan," Magliari said. "There is going to be competition for it."

Federal dollars will pay for 100 percent of the initial study cost. They will also pay for 90% of the first year of operation and 80% of needed rail improvements.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Connors said.

There is no guarantee the rail service will start back up again and the findings of the initial study will determine if the benefit outweighs the cost. Depending on the findings of the potential study, speakers in the discussion panel estimated Boise could have an Amtrak rail service to and from Salt Lake City in 5 to 10 years.

"For us to be able to leverage [federal funding] and take advantage of that, we never could have afforded it. Even if we spent the entire city budget, we never could have gotten close to it," Wagoner said. "It's gonna take a few years. But I think we've knocked a few years off just because of the talk we've already had as cities working together."

