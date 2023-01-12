Boise man indicted for federal hate crime

Matthew Alan Lehigh has been charged with a hate crime for assaulting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

BOISE, Idaho — Matthew Alan Lehigh has been charged with a federal hate crime for an assault that happened on Oct.12, 2022. According to the Grand Jury charges, Lehigh drove his car towards two people in Boise in an attempt to "cause them bodily harm." The victims have not been named.

The indictment, given to KTVB by the United States Court for the District of Idaho, states that Lehigh, "willfully attempted, through use of a dangerous weapon (to wit, a vehicle), to cause bodily injury to S.T. and C.S, because of their perceived sexual orientation."

If he is convicted, Lehigh faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He was indicted on Jan. 10.

Lehigh could not be charged with a hate crime by Idaho because the state is one of 18 others that does not have hate crime protections for LGBTQ+ people. Instead, Idaho has something called malicious harassment, it is unlawful for people to “maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin.”

Although Lehigh was indicted on only one count of the Hate Crimes Act, KTVB previously reported that Lehigh has committed multiple crimes against people in the LGBTQ+ community and has a history of assault in Oregon.

On Oct. 8, in Boise, Lehigh used a homophobic slur against someone and hit them in the arm and Boise Police said that he might have been responsible for other crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

