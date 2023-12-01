Boise native Emily Madril selected in first round of NWSL Draft

Former Centennial High School and Boise Timbers-Thorns standout Emily Madril was selected No. 3 overall by the Orlando Pride in Thursday's 2023 NWSL Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Centennial High School and Boise Timbers-Thorns standout Emily Madril was selected with the third overall pick by the Orlando Pride in the first round of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft Thursday evening.

After competing with the Patriots as a freshman, Madril moved to Florida and joined the Navarre High School soccer program. She shined in the Sunshine State, totaling 107 goals and 70 assists at Navarre. As a senior, Madril won Florida Dairy Farmer Miss Soccer and FHSAA 4A Player of the Year.

Madril went on to Florida State following her prep career and thrived from the start. As a true freshman, she started in 20 of 21 matches, scored a goal and dished four assists.

Unfortunately, Madril missed both the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injury. She turned adversity into triumph in 2020, returning to start in all 16 games on her way to United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American honors.

During the Seminoles' 2021 National Championship run, Madril started all 25 games and was a First-Team All-American. TopDrawer Soccer also tabbed Madril to the Best XI First Team after Florida State's defense allowed just 13 goals in 25 games.

Madril proved her durability during her final campaign in Tallahassee, leading the Seminoles with 2,306 minutes played, missing just nine minutes the entire season.

Last summer, Madril left Florida State and joined Racing Louisville FC for its inaugural W League season. The league is considered the top pre-professional women's soccer circuit, according to the club's website.

The NWSL announced it signed Madril to a contract through 2025 back on Aug. 31, 2022.

Thursday's draft was held at the Philadelphia Convention Center and presented by Ally.

