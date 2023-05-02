Ada County deputy stabbed in I-84 confrontation finally goes home after weeks of treatment

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) Deputy Todd Nelson was finally able to go home Tuesday, May 2 after being stabbed during a fatal confrontation with a man on Interstate 84 on Monday, April 10.
As KTVB previously reported, the deputy endured three weeks of medical treatment and physical therapy. According to ACSO, he still has a lengthy recovery time but is now able to do it at home.
Nelson had undergone multiple surgeries for stab wounds. The sheriff's office said the suspect, 40-year-old Jared Decker, died in the "confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting."
As he left the facility, he was greeted and cheered by friends, medical staff, family and other law enforcement officers and first responders from all over the Treasure Valley.
