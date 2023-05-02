Fugitive arrested by Boise police on a Texas murder warrant

Boise Police Department arrest a suspect on a Texas murder warrant in the death of his 61-year-old mother last month.

BOISE, Idaho — A 23-year-old Texas man was arrested in Boise on Saturday on a murder warrant issued out of Texas.

On Saturday morning, April 29, the Boise Police Department (BPD) was made aware of a possible fugitive from Texas being in the Boise area.

The investigation came after Boise Police responded to an unrelated incident near State and 13th Street Saturday morning.

Boise Police officers were able to confirm that Frank Harvey of Seadrift, Texas had an active warrant out for his arrest from Victoria, Texas for the charge of murder.

Harvey is being charged with murder in the death of his 61-year-old mother who was found with fatal gunshot wounds in her Texas home on April 26, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

According to BPD, officers searched the vehicle associated with the suspect, ultimately locating it in a parking lot near Overland and Orchard.

Officers from the Boise Police Department's Special Operations Unit successfully executed the arrest and took Harvey into custody without incident at around 1:30 p.m.

"I want to commend our officers on their efforts to assist an out-of-state agency and quickly locate the suspect of a violent crime," said BPD Captain James Quackenbush.

The suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail and is facing the felony charge of a fugitive from justice.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said that arrangements are being made to extradite Harvey to Calhoun County, Texas to face the charges.

"Officers along with members of SOU developed a tactical plan that first and foremost kept the community safe during the arrest and kept the involved officers and the suspect safe as well," said Quackenbush.

