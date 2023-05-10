City launches 'Float the Boise' website, reminds people river conditions are still unsafe

The new website is a partnership with Ada County and provides people with information about floating the Boise River.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise and Ada County announced a partnership website, called "Float the Boise" with interactive map that will help people know when the river is safe to float, if there are hazards and information on locations.

"While current river conditions remain unsafe, these new tools allow us to act quickly and share updated information with the public during the float season," Boise Fire Department Division Chief Paul Roberts said. "Arming people with the safety tips and knowledge they need to stay safe will improve outcomes and create a better atmosphere for everyone once they can get on the water, including our first responders."

The website is a "multi-agency initiative" to help people safety float the river and combines the Boise Fire Department, Boise Parks and Recreation and Ada County Parks & Waterways, according to a press release.

It will also include current river conditions, safety checklists, details on parking and tube and raft rentals.

"Whether you're a first-time floater or an experienced boater, the new Float the Boise website is an essential resource to help prepare for your trip," Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said. "The safety checklist along with the real-time river flows and weather forecasts provided on the current conditions page will really help all floaters plan ahead."

For more information people can go to floattheboise.org, or visit the Facebook or Instagram pages.

