Boise woman found guilty in connection to U.S Capitol riot

A jury found her guilty on five charges, all related to the disturbance at the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- disorderly conduct, civil disorder, etc.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise woman Yvonne St Cyr, 53, was found guilty on all charges last week for her role in the riot at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C on Jan. 6, 2021.

A jury found her guilty for civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading / demonstrating in a capitol building.

FBI Special Agent Matthew Gano wrote in a criminal complaint that St Cyr went into the Capitol during the riot sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 6 and live-streamed video from inside the Capitol, where she was photographed inside the Senators Hideaway Office, as previously reported by KTVB.

"I still feel like I did the right thing, and I still feel like God is in control, and he's got a plan. I don't know what it is and I'm a part of it," she said in a previous interview with KTVB.

In a live video that appears to have been taken in St Cyr's hotel room following the riot, she talks about breaching the Capitol and references the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that the government is controlled by a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping Democrats and elites who sexually assault children and drink their blood. She also repeated unfounded claims that President Joe Biden's victory was the result of fraud.

St Cyr was previously arrested in December 2020, and was charged with trespassing after police say she entered a Central District Health building during a meeting and refused to leave. She was one of three Idahoans charged in the riot, which occurred after a group of Trump supporters breached their way into the Capitol to protest President Joe Biden's electoral win.

Her sentencing is set for June 9 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

