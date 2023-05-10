'The end of its service life': Snake River Bridge restoration

The Idaho Transportation Department wants the public's input on the Snake River Bridge restoration project.

According to ITD, the current bridge has "reached the end of its service life."

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is asking the public to attend an in-person open house on Wednesday, in regard to the design plans for a new bridge to replace the State Highway 52 (SH-52) Snake River Bridge.

ITD is designing the new structure over the Snake River, which connects Idaho and Oregon.

The department said that the existing bridge no longer meets current highway bridge standards for motorists, including freight haulers who transport produce across the region.

The open house is on Wednesday, May 10, in Payette. Attendees can expect a traditional open house format with no formal presentation, but instead public participation.

The project team from both ITD and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be present to answer questions.

The Wednesday event will be in-person; online participation on the project will be available beginning May 11 by clicking the online meeting link.

Meeting Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Payette City Hall Chambers

700 Center Ave, Payette, Idaho 83661

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will host additional in-person and online public meetings to share plans and gather feedback about bridge and roadway improvements.

