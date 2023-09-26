Brundage Mountain Resort gets new high speed lift

The "Centennial Express," will cut down riding time from 16 to 6 minutes.

BOISE, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort has a new high-speed chair lift that will be in use this upcoming season. The resort replaced the 32-year-old Centennial triple chair with a high-speed detachable quad now called the Centennial Express. The ride from base to summit will now take six minutes instead of 16.

"We're constantly focused on improving all aspects of the guest experience as Idaho's skiing and snowboarding community continues to grow," says Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider. "The investments we're rolling out this season will make a huge impact on some of the biggest pinch-points we see during our busiest days and the new lift will boost the fun factor all season long."

The resort also has a new point-of-sale system where each guest gets a card they can re-load for easy access to the slopes and uses RFID.

People can also schedule a guided "Snowcat Adventure." Brundage is hoping to offer tours seven days a week during peak season.

"Providing a more consistent schedule will make it easier for guests to use the shuttle on a more regular basis, which should help ease congestion in parking lots on our busiest days," says Rider.

Brundage also has made improvements around the resort and has several projects it is working on. To get more information people can go to the resort's website.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.