Harmful algal bloom found in Henry's Lake

The Department of Health and Welfare advises people and pets to stay out of the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Samples from Henry's Lake in eastern Idaho show the lake has high levels of cyanobacteria. This produces algal blooms that are harmful. According to The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW), people and pets should stay out of the water.

The department cautions that blooms can look different, like foam, mats, surface scum or spilled paint, but all have a foul odor. The department said people should wash pets off immediately if they come into contact with the water and call a vet if they seem sick. Pets can die within minutes to days after being exposed.

The department will notify the public when the advisory is over.

DHW issued the following advisory for Henry's Lake:

Avoid swimming, wading, or other contact with the water.

Take extra care to ensure children do not drink or get the water on them.

Ensure pets and livestock do not drink or go into the water. If they have contact with the water, clean skin, hide, or fur with clean water right away.

Do not drink or cook with the water. Boiling or filtering the water does not remove the toxins and can increase the risk of becoming sick.

Wash hands thoroughly in clean water after handling fish or objects from the water.

If you choose to eat fish from the water, clean and wash fish thoroughly in uncontaminated water. Filet the fish, and remove all fat, skin, and internal organs before cooking. Cyanotoxins can build up in fish, and the risk to people is unknown.

Watch for symptoms. If you touch or swim in the water or breathe in water droplets, you might experience a rash, hives, red eyes, wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath. If you swallow the water, you might have stomach pain, diarrhea, or vomiting. You might have a headache, muscle weakness, or dizziness. If your liver is damaged, your skin might turn yellow, and you will have dark urine. If you think you might be sick from cyanotoxin, consult your healthcare provider or call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222. In addition, notify algae@deq.idaho.gov.

Monitor media reports and DHW's website for health advisories.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.