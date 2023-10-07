Boise police arrest suspect at Julia Davis Park after report of shots fired report

Shots were reported just before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening during the Bronco game.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police (BPD) have arrested a suspect in Julia Davis Park after a report of shots fired in the area. The incident happened during the football game on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 8:00 p.m.

"Boise Police have secured the scene, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided when it’s available," BPD wrote on social media.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The university issued updates to students.

"Boise Police arrested a suspect in Julia Davis Park after responding to a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. There are no active threats to public safety," Boise State University wrote on social media.

KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.





