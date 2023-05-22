Boise City Council President Holi Woodings not running for third term

Woodings said she's "exploring opportunities" for the next phase in her life.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council President Holli Woodings has announced she will not be running for a third term. In a statement to KTVB she said she would be exploring new opportunities and that a lot had changed since 2018.

"In 2021 I campaigned in District 5 on updating our zoning ordinance to plan for our future, investing to ensure we address the impacts of climate change, and creating more affordable homes for Boiseans," Woodings stated. "I'm proud of delivering on these promises, and especially look forward to our June hearings on the Modern Zoning Code."

She said that there was still a lot of work to be done before her term was ended, mentioning the budget, preparing the Office of the City Council for new members and the zoning code.

Hoolings has been elected to the council twice, is a former representative in the legislature and was the 2014 Democratic nominee for Idaho Secretary of State.

"In 2008 I learned about how zoning shapes our community by helping to develop Blueprint Boise, our comprehensive plan for smart growth. It's a full circle moment to see the comprehensive plan translated into an ordinance that sets us up for a sustainable, vibrant future," Woodings stated. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve, Boise."

