'A healing step': University of Idaho Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial
'Support from our Vandal Family has been tremendous.' University of Idaho wants community and students to collaborate in the design of the slain students' memorial.
Amid the arraignment and court appearance of the prime murder suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, the university is laying the groundwork for a path to healing.
On Nov. 13, 2022, four Vandals - Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves - were killed in an off-campus house.
"From the day we learned of the senseless deaths...the outpouring of support from our Vandal Family has been tremendous," University of Idaho (U of I) President Scott Green wrote. "Everywhere I turn, people are asking what they can do to help."
In an email sent to students and employees on Feb. 24, 2023, Green communicated the university's objective to promote healing in the community of Moscow, following the murders.
"What resulted is an incredible display of what it means to be a Vandal. The compassion, tenacity and resilience of our community shows in the generous actions," said Green.
Green's initial plan for the property included the demolition of the house where the students were killed.
The owner of the King Street house intended to give the house to the university. Which planned to then demolish the house and establish a memorial for the students on the property.
"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Green wrote. "Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."
However, the plan to demolish the house has since been revoked, at least as a temporary delay until the trial and court proceedings have concluded.
As of Monday, arrangements for the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial, have begun. The university launched their plan for the Healing Garden and Memorial (VHGM) with the unique collaborative effort allowing for students to be involved in the development and design.
U of I said that the memorial will include a permanent reminder of Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, as well as a garden space for quiet reflection, remembrance and honor for all.
A Collaborative Vision: Community and student input on the project
The university said that in keeping with the educational mission of University of Idaho, students studying landscape design and architecture will draft concepts for the VHGM in the fall of 2023.
U of I is requesting community and student input on potential designs and ideas to incorporate into the final design. The collaborative project is an element of the healing process that will culminate in a space open to all.
The university acknowledged the community's eagerness to help, unite and restore morale and hope in Moscow - stating that many have asked how to donate, whole others would like to partake in the design process.
These sentiments led to the idea to launch a community-wide callout, dubbed the Call for Inspiration - where community members can contribute either by making a gift or sharing inspirational design ideas.
Call for Inspiration: What is the Call for Inspiration?
In addition to memorializing the four slain students, the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial at the University of Idaho will be a visual representation of the community of Moscow's resilience.
The Call for Inspiration provides the opportunity for all to participate in the project by supporting landscape architecture students with their ideas and design concepts - and eventually the creation of a one-of-a-kind, collaborative project that will serve in the healing process and culminate in a space open to all.
- Who is invited? Anyone is welcome to submit their ideas.
- The Ask: Please submit ideas, concepts, photographs/images, sketches, written works as sources of inspiration for the design of the new Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial at the University of Idaho.
Submission Requirements:
- Your submission may be a written or sketched idea, poem, words of inspiration, photographs or images, design concepts, or anything that expresses inspiration to help in the design.
- Develop your submission to fit on three pages or less (maximum size 11x17) and save your submission as a PDF (maximum size 10 MB).
- Upload your submission by clicking the Call for Inspiration button below.
- Submissions are due by August 1, 2023, 12 a.m. PT.
Collaborate and submit design or ideas via the University of Idaho Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial submission portal.
