Annual Labor Day picnic in Boise celebrates union workers

The Boise Central Trades and Labor Council has held the picnic at Kristin Armstrong Park since 1980

BOISE, Idaho — For many, Labor Day is a holiday to enjoy time away from work and celebrate workers and worker's rights.

Many workers came together to do just that at Kristin Armstrong Park, as the Boise Central Trades and Labor Council hosted their annual Labor Day picnic.

Grills have been firing up for picnic since 1980, when it was started as a way to bring together and celebrate workers, according to Boise Central Trades and Labor Council president Leland Heinbach, who is also a third generation plumber and pipefitter union member.

"Labor Day for me, it's just all about protecting worker's rights, and letting people know that we're here to help fight for them," Heimbach said. "Being a Central Labor Council, it's a chance to bring together all the different unions. Each of them have their own issues, but we share a lot of common issues, and it's a way to bring those issues to light - and to fight for those rights."

Heinbach says there are 20-30 unions in the area, and unions in the Gem State are in a stage of growth.

"It gives a way for employees to actually go to their employers when there's issues and fight for those," Heinbach said. "A lot of people are upset about wages in Idaho and stuff, and the unions traditionally make better wages, we typically have better benefits or medical. And people are starting to realize that and starting to want to come do that."

Another goal of the picnic was to educate workers about the political landscape and learn more about who's on the ballot. Candidates from both political parties were invited to introduce themselves at the picnic.

"It's a great chance for our members to be able to all in one spot, reach out and actually visit with these candidates, and see what they stand for," Heinbach said. "Not just what party they're in, but what they actually stand for, and what their views are on worker's rights and the things that affect them."

