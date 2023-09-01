Person shot in Hailey, police looking for suspect

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know if it was an isolated incident or if there may still be a threat to the public.

HAILEY, Idaho — A person has been shot in Hailey and police are still looking for the suspect. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies from their department and the Hailey Police Department responded to a report that someone was yelling for help at Lion's Park on Friday, Sept. 1 around 11:30 a.m. Police said they found someone who had been shot, the suspect is a white man driving a gray vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition. Police said they do not know if it was an isolated incident or if there is still a threat to the public. They advise people to be aware of their surroundings and have not released any more information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the BCSO dispatch at 208-578-3831.

