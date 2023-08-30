Friday Night Football: Scores, highlights from Week 2 in southern Idaho

Idaho high school football returns to The Blue on Friday for the 'Battle in Boise.' Week 2 also includes the 'Battle of the Mountains' between 5A SIC powers.

BOISE, Idaho — Arguably the most exciting weekend of high school football in southern Idaho so far this season has arrived, with roughly 40 games on deck involving teams within KTVB's coverage area.

Five contests kick off Week 2 action early Thursday evening, including three Southern Idaho Conference matchups. Eagle, who maintained its No. 1 status in Tuesday's state media poll despite a bye, visits Kuna in a battle of unbeatens.

Also at the 5A level is the annual 'Battle of the Mountains' between No. 3 Rocky Mountain and No. 4 Mountain View on Friday. Bishop Kelly looks to defeat a 5A opponent for the second-straight week, while Capital chases its first win of 2023 against north Idaho power Lewiston on Saturday.

For the first time in several years – outside of state championships – high school football returns to The Blue inside Albertsons Stadium on Friday for a triple-header event. The 'Battle in Boise' brings Bronco football commit and Burley standout wide receiver Gatlin Bair to his future home to face Vallivue.

The Battle in Boise also includes a 3 p.m. contest between storied programs in Oakley and Kendrick. Both squads are 1-0 and ranked No. 1 in the 1A DI and 1A DII media poll entering Week 2. The second game brings Fruitland and Emmett to the City of Trees.

KTVB's Brady Frederick will have highlights from around the Treasure Valley during Friday Night Football. The show goes live around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Scroll down to see Week 2 matchups and game times. Scores will be updated in real time during games and highlights will be added to this article during Friday Night Football. Also, vote below for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Eagle (1-0) at Kuna (2-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday

Nampa (0-1) at Borah (2-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday

Skyview (1-1) at Middleton (1-1) - 7 p.m. Thursday

Mountain View (1-0) at Rocky Mountain (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Boise (2-0) at Owyhee (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Bishop Kelly (1-0) at Centennial (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday

Post Falls (1-0) at Timberline (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday

Lewiston (0-1) at Capital (0-2) - 1 p.m. Saturday

4A

Buhl (0-1) at Mountain Home (0-1) - 7 p.m. Thursday

Fruitland (0-1) at Emmett (1-0) - 5:30 p.m. Friday ***

Wood River (1-1) at Canyon Ridge (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Twin Falls (1-0) at Idaho Falls (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Kimberly (1-0) at Jerome (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Crest (Utah) at Minico (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Caldwell (0-2) at Ontario (OR) - 7 p.m. Friday

Burley (1-0) at Vallivue (0-1) - 8 p.m. Friday ***

*** Battle in Boise at Albertsons Stadium

3A

Homedale (1-0) at Gooding (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

McCall-Donnelly (1-0) at Nampa Christian (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Grangeville (0-1) at Parma (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Filer (0-1) at Snake River (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday

Weiser (1-0) at LaGrande (OR) - 8 p.m. Friday

Payette (1-1) at Cole Valley Christian (1-1) - 7 p.m. Saturday

2A

Aberdeen (1-0) at Declo (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Nyssa (OR) at New Plymouth (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Marsing (1-0) at Wendell (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

1A DI

Notus (1-0) at Greenleaf Friends (0-0) - 6 p.m. Thursday

Kendrick (1-0) at Oakley (1-0) - 3 p.m. Friday ***

Challis (0-1) at Clark County (0-0) - 5 p.m. Friday

Carey (0-1) at Butte County (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Lighthouse Christian (1-0) at Grace (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Idaho City (0-1) at Horseshoe Bend (1-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Hansen (0-1) at Murtaugh (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Tri-Valley (0-1) at Rimrock (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Valley (0-1) at Wilder (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

*** Battle in Boise at Albertsons Stadium

1A DII

Garden Valley (1-0) at Camas County (1-0) - 4 p.m. Friday

Dietrich (0-1) at Rockland (0-1) - 4 p.m. Friday

Lewis County (1-0) at Council (0-1) - 6 p.m. Friday

North Gem (0-1) at Hagerman (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday

Richfield (0-1) at Shoshone (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

Cascade (1-0) at Timberline (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday

