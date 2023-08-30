Friday Night Football: Scores, highlights from Week 2 in southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Arguably the most exciting weekend of high school football in southern Idaho so far this season has arrived, with roughly 40 games on deck involving teams within KTVB's coverage area.
Five contests kick off Week 2 action early Thursday evening, including three Southern Idaho Conference matchups. Eagle, who maintained its No. 1 status in Tuesday's state media poll despite a bye, visits Kuna in a battle of unbeatens.
Also at the 5A level is the annual 'Battle of the Mountains' between No. 3 Rocky Mountain and No. 4 Mountain View on Friday. Bishop Kelly looks to defeat a 5A opponent for the second-straight week, while Capital chases its first win of 2023 against north Idaho power Lewiston on Saturday.
For the first time in several years – outside of state championships – high school football returns to The Blue inside Albertsons Stadium on Friday for a triple-header event. The 'Battle in Boise' brings Bronco football commit and Burley standout wide receiver Gatlin Bair to his future home to face Vallivue.
The Battle in Boise also includes a 3 p.m. contest between storied programs in Oakley and Kendrick. Both squads are 1-0 and ranked No. 1 in the 1A DI and 1A DII media poll entering Week 2. The second game brings Fruitland and Emmett to the City of Trees.
KTVB's Brady Frederick will have highlights from around the Treasure Valley during Friday Night Football. The show goes live around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.
Scroll down to see Week 2 matchups and game times. Scores will be updated in real time during games and highlights will be added to this article during Friday Night Football. Also, vote below for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Eagle (1-0) at Kuna (2-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday
Nampa (0-1) at Borah (2-0) - 7 p.m. Thursday
Skyview (1-1) at Middleton (1-1) - 7 p.m. Thursday
Mountain View (1-0) at Rocky Mountain (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Boise (2-0) at Owyhee (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Bishop Kelly (1-0) at Centennial (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday
Post Falls (1-0) at Timberline (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday
Lewiston (0-1) at Capital (0-2) - 1 p.m. Saturday
4A
Buhl (0-1) at Mountain Home (0-1) - 7 p.m. Thursday
Fruitland (0-1) at Emmett (1-0) - 5:30 p.m. Friday ***
Wood River (1-1) at Canyon Ridge (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Twin Falls (1-0) at Idaho Falls (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Kimberly (1-0) at Jerome (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Crest (Utah) at Minico (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Caldwell (0-2) at Ontario (OR) - 7 p.m. Friday
Burley (1-0) at Vallivue (0-1) - 8 p.m. Friday ***
- *** Battle in Boise at Albertsons Stadium
3A
Homedale (1-0) at Gooding (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
McCall-Donnelly (1-0) at Nampa Christian (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Grangeville (0-1) at Parma (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Filer (0-1) at Snake River (0-2) - 7 p.m. Friday
Weiser (1-0) at LaGrande (OR) - 8 p.m. Friday
Payette (1-1) at Cole Valley Christian (1-1) - 7 p.m. Saturday
2A
Aberdeen (1-0) at Declo (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Nyssa (OR) at New Plymouth (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Marsing (1-0) at Wendell (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
1A DI
Notus (1-0) at Greenleaf Friends (0-0) - 6 p.m. Thursday
Kendrick (1-0) at Oakley (1-0) - 3 p.m. Friday ***
Challis (0-1) at Clark County (0-0) - 5 p.m. Friday
Carey (0-1) at Butte County (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Lighthouse Christian (1-0) at Grace (2-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Idaho City (0-1) at Horseshoe Bend (1-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Hansen (0-1) at Murtaugh (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Tri-Valley (0-1) at Rimrock (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Valley (0-1) at Wilder (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
- *** Battle in Boise at Albertsons Stadium
1A DII
Garden Valley (1-0) at Camas County (1-0) - 4 p.m. Friday
Dietrich (0-1) at Rockland (0-1) - 4 p.m. Friday
Lewis County (1-0) at Council (0-1) - 6 p.m. Friday
North Gem (0-1) at Hagerman (1-0) - 7 p.m. Friday
Richfield (0-1) at Shoshone (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
Cascade (1-0) at Timberline (0-1) - 7 p.m. Friday
