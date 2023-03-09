Labor Day weekend marks the end of '100 Deadliest Days'

Distracted and impaired driving are common issues on the road that law enforcement see during the holiday.

BOISE, Idaho — Whether people are heading out of town to camp this Labor Day weekend, or making a trip to visit friends and family - travelling is something to be prepared for.

"A lot of people moved into the area. So, we see a lot more just traffic in general based off population, we're seeing a lot more distracted driving," Corporal Joel Woodward of the Nampa Police Department said. "It's a guarantee any day I can go out in traffic, and if I'm stopped at a red light, I'll witness multiple people on their cell phones. So, the distracted driving - we've definitely seen an uptick in that."

The state of Idaho has a "hands-free" device law that prohibits drivers from handheld use of their phones while on the road. The law was passed and went into effect in 2020.

During the holidays and summer months, many law enforcement agencies increase their patrols to crack down on distracted and impaired driving.

"Specifically for our DUI shifts for the Friday, Saturday nights if we're going to have special events in town, we'll see an uptick in the DUI arrests. We'll also see an uptick in the crashes in relation to those weekend events." Cpl. Woodward said. "So, we'll have our officers being proactive, getting out there making sure that they're making stops."

Labor Day marks the end of the '100 Deadliest Days,' the timeframe between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend where Idaho sees an increase in deadly crashes.

As of Aug. 31, there have been 164 people killed in crashes on Idaho roads snce the beginning of the year - 89 of those fatalities occurred during the 2023 Deadliest Days season.

The 164 confirmed roadway deaths in 2023 reflects a 21% increase in fatalities from the 133 documented deaths (110 of which were a result of impaired driving), during the same timeframe in 2022.

Cpl. Woodward says before you get behind the wheel, make sure you have a plan, be engaged in your driving, and pay attention to your surroundings.

Corporal Jesse Cooper of the Caldwell Police Department also shared some Labor Day weekend travel safety advice with KTVB.

"People need to make sure that they're paying attention," Cpl. Cooper said. "When you're behind the wheel, you have your life in your hands, whoever's in the car with you, and the people around you. It's a big responsibility and driving is a privilege, not a right. So, people need to take it seriously and make sure they're paying attention."

