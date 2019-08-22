BOISE, Idaho — A Montana boy has been found safe after police say he was abducted by his mother, who does not have custody of him.

An AMBER Alert for 7-year-old Tyran Ban Campen and 43-year-old Lanetta Kay Mellstead was issued in Montana, then expanded to Idaho Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police announced just after 9:30 a.m. that Tyran had been located. The boy was found with the black 1996 Ford Explorer authorties had previously said he and his mother had been traveling in, but it is unclear where he was found.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

Likewise, officials have not said whether Mellstead is in custody or still being sought.

ISP previously said Mellstead could be headed to Nampa.

Authorities say Mellstead took the boy from Deborgia, Montana Wednesday evening after she "incapacitated" Tyran's father. Details about the father's condition and the extent of any injuries are unknown.

Mellstead's cell phone was pinged in western Montana or Idaho, possibly headed westbound.

According to police, Mellstead is a known drug user and was "considered a direct threat to life of this child."

