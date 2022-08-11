Intermountain Gas Company expected to decrease natural gas prices for customers

If approved, residential customers could see a monthly decrease of 2.5%, or $1.36.

BOISE, Idaho — Intermountain Gas Company (IGC) filed its annual purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) with Idaho Public Utilities Commission and will be decreasing natural gas prices by an average of 2.2%, or $7.7 million.

IGC’s PGA application is filed each year to ensure customer prices are reflected in its sale prices.

IGC also filed to reduce its Residential Energy Efficiency Charge, which would decrease customer natural gas prices by an average of 0.6% or $1.4 million.

If approved, both decreases will take effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

The company explained in a press release that the reason for the PGA decrease is because of a slight decrease in the estimated gas commodity costs for the upcoming year, as well as a refund of over-collected residential energy efficiency funds.

If approved, residential customers would see a monthly decrease of $1.36, or 2.5% based on weather and usage, and commercial customers would see a decrease of $4.32, or 1.8% each month.

"The natural gas market remains volatile with hot weather in the US, the economic rebound, and other global events keeping prices at higher levels than we have seen in many years," said Scott Madison, executive vice president of business development and gas supply.

Both requests are proposals and are subject to public review and approval. A copy of the applications are available for review on IGC’s website.

IGC urges customers to use energy wisely. To learn more on energy conservation, government payment energy assistance, click HERE.

