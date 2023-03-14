New fully-electric Zamboni takes inaugural spin at Idaho IceWorld

The new-fully electric Zamboni at Idaho IceWorld in Boise uses lithium-ion power without tailpipe emissions and requires no battery maintenance.

BOISE, Idaho — The state's first fully-electric Zamboni made its official debut at Idaho IceWorld on Tuesday, with inaugural spin around the rink with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

The new Boise Parks and Recreation ice-resurfacing machine will provide the City of Boise hockey facility with clean, climate-friendly upkeep for its two ice rinks. Roughly 1,000 fully-electric Zambonis exist in the United States, but this is the first in the Gem State.

Idaho IceWorld's new machine uses lithium-ion power without tailpipe emissions, and requires no battery maintenance, according to the City of Boise.

In 2021, the City of Trees announced plans for the capital city to become completely carbon neutral by 2050. Mayor McLean's climate action plan also targets 2030 for city government facilities to be 100% clean electricity and 2035 for city facilities and operations to be carbon neutral.

According to McLean, the emission-free Zamboni is part of the plan, which is "on track" to beat the 2030 goal. In August 2021, McLean and officials from Republic Services formally welcomed the first all-electric recycling truck in the waste company's fleet of trash vehicles.

"As we beat our clean electricity bills at the City of Boise, we want to make sure we take advantage of that clean electricity," McLean said. "So, by electrifying that fleet at the City of Boise, we can power our vehicles with clean power, save money for Boiseans and meet and beat those goals we've set as a community, to be powered by clean electricity and to be carbon neutral."

A great day for Idaho IceWorld with the debut of our new electric Zamboni! Thanks to Stor-It Self Storage for their sponsorship and support! Posted by Idaho IceWorld on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Idaho IceWorld is owned and operated by Boise Parks and Recreation. The fully-electric Zamboni was ordered from Frank Zamboni Company and arrived in January, according to the City of Boise. Idaho IceWorld staff are trained to operate the Zamboni and "are pleased with its top-notch performance."

