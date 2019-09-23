BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old girl died in a rollover accident that happened on Saturday afternoon, on Highway 75 north of Ketchum.

Police say the 15-year-old was one of three teens in a 2001 GMC Yukon, which was driven by a 16-year-old girl. The crash happened on Highway 75 near Lake Creek Drive at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the crash occurred when the Yukon went off the road into the right shoulder and rolled one and a quarter times when it came back onto the road.

The 15-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the backseat of the vehicle and was transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, where she later died from life-threatening injuries, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The 17-year-old male passenger and the 16-year-old driver told police that they were wearing seatbelts, police say. It is unclear if the teen that died was wearing a seatbelt.

The surviving teens also said that a bee or wasp was in the vehicle, which could have contributed to the cause of the accident, police say.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash.

