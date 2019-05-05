BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A juvenile passenger was killed Saturday night after police said a car crashed into Robie Creek.

Idaho State Police said they investigated the single-vehicle crash at around 6:11 p.m. on Robie Creek Road, two miles west of Idaho 21 in Boise County.

Police said the juvenile driver was traveling westbound on Robie Creek Road in a 2004 Dodge Neon. At some point, a wasp flew into the car.

The car went off the road, overturned into Robie Creek and was partially submerged.

The passenger died from their injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified, but the passenger hasn't been identified yet.

The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, police said.