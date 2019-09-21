BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 that happened on Friday at about 4:20 p.m.

Police say the crash happened when 53-year-old Patricia Rowe of Caldwell was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2008 Ford Ranger pickup and attempted to change lanes. When Rowe did, she collided with the front of a 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup, driven by 39-year-old Trent Echols of Nampa.

Rowe's pickup then went off of the freeway, into the median, and rolled over, according to police.

Officials say Rowe was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Ontario. Police did not release her current status.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash blocked eastbound lanes of I-84 for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.

