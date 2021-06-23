Oregon man killed in head-on crash near Arco

Police say a 69-year-old man crossed the centerline and struck another car early Wednesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — An Oregon man was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning on US Highway 20-26 east of Arco, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators says around 6:25 a.m., Theodore Taegder, 69, of Portland, Oregon, was driving westbound in a 1997 Toyota Camry when his car crossed the center divider and struck a 2009 Mazda 6 driven by Levi McAlevy, 25, of Moore, Idaho.

Taegder died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

McAlevy was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. No word on his condition.

All lanes of the highway were blocked for around three hours.