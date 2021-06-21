Utah man killed in Blaine County crash with U-Haul truck

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash on State Highway 75 Saturday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — One person has died after three-vehicle crash on State Highway 75 Saturday morning, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:36 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Highway 75 about one mile north of the junction with U.S. Highway 20.

Investigators say that 61-year-old Jeffrey Grondin of Isleton, Calif., was northbound on Highway 75 in a U-Haul truck when he tried to avoid a southbound 2015 Toyota Highlander that had crossed the centerline. The Toyota sideswiped the driver's side of the U-Haul. The impact of the crash broke the truck's rear axle and sheered of a section of the truck's siding.

Behind the U-Haul was a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 30-year-old Jazmin G. Gutierrez of Shoshone, Idaho, with three passengers. The Jeep hit the U-Haul and continued through the borrow pit and into a barbed-wire fence.

The occupants of the Jeep suffered only minor injuries.

Grondin was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

David Marquez, 27, of Orem, Utah was the sole occupant and driver of the Toyota. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

