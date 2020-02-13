Police: Man killed after semi hits backhoe on Idaho highway

The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 20-26 about five miles east of Arco.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a man was killed when a semi collided with his backhoe on highway in eastern Idaho Thursday morning.

Around 7:06 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound US20-26 at milepost 253, about 5 miles east of Arco.

Police say Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was westbound on the highway in a backhoe. A 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers came up on the backhoe and struck it from behind. Both vehicles went of the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the semi is identified as Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton.

Reinke was transported by ground ambulance to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, where he died from his injuries.

Police say Reinke and Saldana Blanco were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of the highway were blocked for about two hours.