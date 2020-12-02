Driver crashes through brick wall at Boise elementary school

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, officials said.

BOISE, Idaho — A driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after crashing through a brick wall at a Boise elementary school.

The Boise Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday night showing the vehicle completely inside Pepper Ridge Elementary School, off of South Cloverdale Road.

The school is in the West Ada School District.

No one else was injured, according to Boise Fire. There is no word on what caused the crash, but fire officials said it appeared to be accidental.