Woman killed in crash on U.S. 93 in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A 44-year-old woman was killed Friday in a crash on U.S. 93 in Twin Falls County, Idaho State Police reported.

The woman was riding in a 2014 Ford Edge traveling westbound on 3700 N with a 25-year-old woman from Castleford and the driver, a 26-year-old man from Wendell. The vehicle did not yield at a stop sign and was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 40-year-old man from Buhl.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the driver of the Ford and the 25-year-old passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The two were taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The woman from Twin Falls was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, ISP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.

ISP said U.S. 93 was blocked for around three hours in both directions as emergency responders assisted following the incident. The lanes are now open.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Department, Filer Police Department, Filer Fire Department and Twin Falls County Coroner assisted ISP with its investigation at the scene.

Friday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

