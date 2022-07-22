Nampa Police save boy run over by a car, deliver him gifts one week later

Officers with the Nampa Police Department visited Tyson and delivered him gifts Thursday, one week after they saved him after he was accidentally run over by a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — On July 15, a local boy was miraculously saved by officers with the Nampa Police Department after he was run over by a car.

In a Facebook post Friday, Nampa Police said Tyson ran behind a vehicle as it was pulling out of his driveway. Luckily, Nampa officers were nearby on a call with probation officers and witnessed the accident.

An officer performed CPR on Tyson after he was run over and another Nampa officer helped them get into a patrol vehicle.

The Nampa officers met with emergency medical services and Tyson was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, Nampa Police said.

On Thursday, the same Nampa crew went to Tyson's house and found him "talking, walking and feeling great," with only abrasions, bumps and bruises.

Tyson was greeted by the officers with gifts.

The Nampa Police Department said, "to see him holding their hands, to see him smiling and chatting, to see him give each of them a handshake or high five, to see him deliver thin blue line wrist bands of appreciation … Unimaginable! Miraculous!"

Nampa Police thanked Tyson's parents for their visit.

Exactly one week ago TODAY, this little guy ran behind a vehicle that was pulling out of his driveway. He was struck by... Posted by Nampa Police Department on Friday, July 22, 2022

Watch more Local News: