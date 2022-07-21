Helicopter fighting Moose Fire crashes with two pilots on board near Salmon

The U.S. Forest Service said the aircraft with two pilots on board crashed near Salmon around 3:30 p.m. Thursday while fighting the Moose Fire.

SALMON, Idaho — An aircraft with two pilots on board crashed in the Salmon-Challis National Forest around 3:30 p.m. Thursday while fighting the Moose Fire, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed to KTVB.

ROTAK Helicopter Services operated the CH-47D Series 'Chinook' Helicopter involved in the accident Thursday. In an online statement, the company said the helicopter crashed near Salmon.

"Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene. ROTAK Helicopter Services is working closely with all appropriate agencies and will issue a full statement as information is confirmed," the company said. "Company leadership asks for prayers and privacy on behalf of the involved families at this time."

The U.S. Forest Service said it is responding to the accident in conjunction with the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office.

No other information has been released, including the conditions of the two pilots on board.

As of Thursday morning, the Moose Fire has grown to an estimated 20,648 acres and remains uncontained. The fire still has the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon.

More than 500 firefighters are currently fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning grass, brush and timber -- primarily dead and downed fuels -- in very steep, rugged terrain about 5 miles southwest of North Fork in Lemhi County. The cause has not been determined.

The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and Indianola Guard Station.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

