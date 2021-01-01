Police increase DUI patrols on New Year's Eve

“We're going to do the same thing we've kind of done every year," Idaho State Police Lt. Sam Ketchum said.

BOISE, Idaho — If you plan on going anywhere on New Year's Eve, you'll probably notice a large police presence out there.

This year, he is urging everyone who plans on drinking this New Year's Eve, to have a designated driver or use a ride share service.

“DUI’s are expensive, your driver’s license is suspended, there's the possibility of losing your job because of it, there are a lot of consequences that come along with that and not to mention the chance of hurting somebody or hurting yourself or killing somebody, and that’s not what we want from people,” Ketchum said.

Since Dec.18, he adds ISP arrested 75 DUI drivers statewide.

Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told KTVB their focus will also be on the roads.

“We lose way too many lives every year to impaired driving and we would like to make sure that tonight is as safe as it possibly can be,” Basterrechea said.

He adds, Meridian PD won’t be issuing citations to those holding large house parties or celebrations at bars. However, that doesn't mean people should ignore safety precautions and health orders in place.

“If we receive a complaint we will look into the complaint and we'll forward that complaint onto Central District Health and probably send that on to Alcohol Beverage Control,” Basterrechea said.

Both agencies also encourage folks to plan ahead and keep in mind the weather conditions and the impact that can have on the roads.