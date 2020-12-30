ISP stepping up DUI patrols for New Year's Eve

"We want families to stay whole and healthy and have a new year to look forward to," said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police has a message for everyone planning to celebrate leaving 2020 behind: Don't start the new year off in handcuffs, or worse.

Troopers are adding extra patrols looking for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The additional traffic patrols, which will run through the end of the weekend, are paid for by a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With snow and icy conditions in the forecast, ISP says, it is even more important to make sure you give driving your full attention.

"We want families to stay whole and healthy and have a new year to look forward to," said ISP Lt. Chris Schenck. "Driving sober, driving engaged, and driving for conditions is the best way to keep our roads safe for travel."

About a third of all deadly car crashes in the U.S. involve drunken drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Police are urging everyone to do their part by planning a safe ride home before the night starts - whether with a non-drinking friend as a designated driver, or through a taxi or rideshare. Those hosting a gathering should make sure none of their guests drive home intoxicated.

ISP also reminded those on the road to wear their seatbelts, and call 911 if you see another driver who appears to be impaired.

Watch more crime news: