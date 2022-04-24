Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash near Nampa

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:11 this morning, near Nampa.

A 26-year-old Nampa woman was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper heading southbound on Prescott Lane, approaching Ustick Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire.

The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. It is unknown at this time whether she was wearing a seat belt.

