Woman killed when two pickups collide in Minidoka County

Police say a juvenile driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another truck.

BOISE, Idaho — One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Minidoka County Wednesday evening.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 500 West and 300 South in Heyburn.

Police say a juvenile driver was driving westbound on 300 S in a 2004 Ford F150 and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a southbound 2007 Dodge Ram 1500. The Dodge was driven by 39-year-old Sonia Vega of Paul, Idaho.

The Ford truck continued through the intersection and struck a tree on the side of the road.

The juvenile driver and two juvenile passengers were taken by ground ambulances to the Cassia Regional Medical Center. Police say all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Vega was transported ground ambulance to the Cassia Regional Medical Center where she was declared deceased. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

A juvenile passenger in the Dodge was taken to the Minidoka Memorial Hospital.