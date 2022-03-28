ISP, Interfaith Sanctuary volunteers clear site of tent protest for grounds maintenance

Beginning Monday morning, the grounds will be temporarily closed to allow for regularly scheduled grounds maintenance.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP), along with volunteers with Interfaith Sanctuary and a clean-up crew, were on-site at the Capitol Mall tent protest to close the grounds for regularly scheduled ground maintenance.

According to demonstrators, they are trying to draw attention to the lack of affordable housing and available emergency shelter beds. The demonstration has been taking place on the old Ada County courthouse lawn across the street from the Idaho State Capitol since Monday, Jan. 17.

Signs were posted by the Department of Administration regarding the upcoming maintenance, and ISP Troopers regularly visited the site, including this past Sunday, to inform anyone on the grounds about the seasonal maintenance.

ISP also provided information to those on-site about services available for those in need of housing assistance.

According to ISP, there was no one on-site manning the tents or claiming ownership of any of the materials left behind when Troopers arrived this morning.

Volunteers from Interfaith Sanctuary took possession of several of the tents deemed salvageable but told Troopers they would return any of the items they took to any individual who claims ownership.

Hazardous materials workers, contracted by the Idaho Department of Administration, collected garbage that was left at the site. The team also searched the grounds with a metal detector to ensure no hazardous items had been left behind.

ISP said they want to thank the volunteers from Interfaith Sanctuary and the clean-up workers for their assistance.

Troopers say they will continue to direct anyone in need of health or social services to the appropriate service providers and educate those on-site as to allowable and prohibited uses of state property and provide information on available housing services.

ISP will also take enforcement action as necessary to keep the government-owned property maintained and safe.

Since January 17, ISP Troopers have issued 71 citations or written warnings for violations of Idaho State Code 67-1613. Fourteen people have been arrested for various offenses including outstanding warrants and drug possession. One person was cited for misdemeanor battery.

