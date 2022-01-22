Tent demonstrators on state property visited by Idaho State Police

As individuals experiencing homelessness continue a tent demonstration on state property they have been visited by Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — As individuals experiencing homelessness continue a tent demonstration on Idaho state property near the Capitol, they have been visited by Idaho State Police (ISP) several times.

Demonstrators say they are trying to draw attention to the lack of affordable housing and available emergency shelter beds. The demonstration has been taking place on the old Ada County courthouse lawn across the street from the Idaho State Capitol since Monday, Jan. 17.

When interacting with the demonstrators, ISP said that their troopers focus on educating people on site before taking any enforcement action. During visits, ISP troopers provide demonstrators with information on the use of the Capitol Mall grounds.

ISP stated that demonstrators need to take steps to avoid damaging the property, including the grass lawn and landscaped areas. Troopers have already removed several unclaimed camping-related items that are not allowed on Capitol Mall grounds.

On Wednesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement regarding the tent demonstration.

"While we are working on developing permanent supportive housing for Boiseans experiencing homelessness, the Our Path Home team is also constantly working to serve their immediate needs in these frigid temperatures. This includes the winter warm-up day shelter at 511 S. Americana Boulevard, contributing $10,000 to the Severe Weather Emergency Overflow Program, and our street teams ensuring that every person knows they have safe, warm places to go."

ISP said that they intend to work with demonstrators, direct anyone in need of health or social services to service providers, and continue to educate people on how to use the Capitol Mall grounds appropriately.

