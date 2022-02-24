Idaho State Police arrest three, cites 12 at Boise tent protest site

Troopers have visited the property on multiple occasions since late last month. ISP said it is launching an investigation into illegal drug use in the area.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) announced troopers arrested three more people at the site of a protest near the Idaho State Capitol, on Thursday.

In a news release, ISP said it is launching an investigation into illegal drug use in the area where tents are set up on W. Jefferson Street, outside the Old Ada County Courthouse. Troopers have visited the property on multiple occasions since late last month.

ISP said it was joined by representatives of the Idaho Department of Correction Division of Probation and Parole, on Thursday. That location, formerly the Ada County Courthouse, is now state property and subject to state rules for Capitol Mall use. Under a federal court order issued in 2013, symbolic tents are allowed, but camping is not.

The three people arrested Thursday were booked into the Ada County Jail for outstanding warrants, a probation violation and a drug charge.

ISP said troopers also issued warning citations to 11 individuals found to be in violation of the state law that prohibits camping on the Capitol Mall, which includes several buildings around the statehouse as well as the statehouse itself.

The ISP investigation deals with the Possession of Methamphetamine after officials said "troopers could see drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a tent."

"Upon further investigation, troopers found and seized a pipe, multiple syringes, and a white powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine," the Idaho State Police announced.

Idaho State Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are possible.

On Monday, Feb. 1, troopers responded to the area of W. Jefferson Street following a call of a disturbance involving a woman and a man reportedly attempting to take a video. ISP said after investigating, troopers cited the woman with misdemeanor battery, the 12th individual cited in total this week.

The group at the Old Ada County Courthouse said they are protesting a lack of affordable housing in the Treasure Valley. They set up the tents downtown Boise in early January.

Idaho State Police also issued the following statement in a news release Thursday:

"Troopers will continue to respond to calls for service to the area, remove any unclaimed prohibited items, and check on the welfare of those on-site. It remains the intent of Troopers to continue to educate those on-site, take enforcement action as necessary, and to continue to operate under state laws, rules, and orders from the federal court."

