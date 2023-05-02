Water rate increase hitting Idaho Veolia customers this month

Veolia, which supplies drinking water to about 105,000 homes and businesses in Ada County, originally asked the PUC for a 24.1% increase.

BOISE, Idaho — Rate increases are hitting customers of Veolia Water Idaho this month.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a 7.06% rate increase, which took effect Monday, May 1. Bills will increase by an average of $2.21 per month, depending on how much water an individual customer uses, the PUC said in a news release. Veolia originally asked for a 24.1-percent increase when it filed its application in September 2022.

Veolia serves about 105,000 customers in Ada County. The company acquired Suez Water Idaho in January 2022, shortly after Suez bought the Eagle Water Company for $10.5 million.

In its rate-increase request, Veolia said it needed additional revenue to recover increased operating expenses and costs associated with plant additions.

In its ruling, the PUC established a rate base for Veolia of $255.16 million and a revenue requirement of about $56.16 million. The rate base is the total of the investor-funded plant, facilities, and other investments used by a utility to provide service. The revenue requirement is the total amount of money a utility needs to collect from customers to pay its costs, including a return on its investments, the PUC said.

