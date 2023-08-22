Nampa police chief returns from short-lived retirement

"He's done a fantastic job and I just want to say that publicly," Councilmember Dale Reynolds said. "Thank you for what you've done."

The Nampa City Council moved to reappoint Joe Huff as police chief during Monday’s meeting, reversing his recent retirement plans.

Huff announced his retirement at a council meeting on July 3, his resignation effective as of July 17. However, Huff left his plans open-ended, alluding to the potential of his return.

“I just wanted the council to be aware that I am going to take 30-45 days off, kind of see what this retirement gig is all about, and then if there are other options for me out there,” Huff said at the July 3 council meeting. Idaho Senate Bill 1054 allows police officers participating in the state’s retirement fund, the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho (PERSI), to take a break of up to 30 days if they have hit a certain work threshold. If they return to the workforce with a PERSI employer, they are not considered to have separated from service. Under SB 1054, any retirement payments received by the retiree are to be returned.

Meeting these requirements, Huff has been reinstated as Nampa’s chief of police with Monday’s unanimous council vote.

“I appreciate the confidence you have in me,” Huff said to the city council.

Huff has served as the department’s chief since 2016 according to the Nampa Police Department’s website. His tie to the NPD goes back to when his father worked for the department and would bring him to the station, Huff wrote in his previous resignation letter to the mayor and council.

With his return, Huff said he hopes to continue nurturing partnerships, such as the one with the Caldwell Police Department.

“I wouldn’t say I’m reenergized, because I had a lot of energy when I left, but I’ve been able to get away from work for a while,” Huff said at Monday’s meeting. “I’ve got some great ideas on different directions we can take (the department).”

Curt Shankel filled in as interim chief during Huff's hiatus. He will resume his previous role as deputy chief according to NPD Spokesperson Carmen Boeger.

Shankel was serving as chief during last week's fatal police shooting — the first shooting involving a Nampa police officer since August 2021. Nampa resident Adam Michael Trejo, 37, was shot and killed after he fled a nearby hospital, stole knives from a restaurant, attempted to carjack multiple bystanders and lunged at a civilian while armed, according to a report from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling complimented Shankel on his 30 days as interim chief, adding the day of the Aug. 16 shooting "felt like a week."

"He's done a fantastic job and I just want to say that publicly," Councilmember Dale Reynolds said. "Thank you for what you've done."

