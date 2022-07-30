Kuna Days celebration returns August 5

The city of Kuna’s annual Kuna Days celebration is set to kick off at Bernie Fisher City Park on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will run through Aug. 6.

KUNA, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

The city of Kuna’s annual Kuna Days celebration is set to kick off at Bernie Fisher City Park on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. The event will run through Aug. 6.

This year’s theme is “Tailgating Party” and will feature a host of vendors and activities, according to the Kuna Chamber of Commerce website. On Aug. 5, community members will be able to enjoy live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, a beer garden and a movie to be played at the east baseball field. This year’s movie is “Remember the Titans.”

The bulk of activities will occur Aug. 6. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at the basketball courts. The breakfast will be followed by a fun run. The Saturday portion of the program will also feature events like the second annual “Mullet Catwalk,” where contestants will compete for the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullets; the Kuna Days parade; a youth mud obstacle course and a pet costume contest.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show in the park.

More information for Kuna Days, including a complete schedule of events, can be found on the Kuna Days Facebook page. Those interested can also check out kunachamber.org.

The Kuna Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Kuna Days, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Read more at IdahoPress.com

Watch more Local News: